Maxime Bernier expands his war chest: Ottawa Power Rankings

ALL OF US, REALLY Know how you can tell when the PMO is jazzed about a possibly flattering, but mostly weird, posable, talking collectible doll in the likeness of their man Justin Trudeau? When they say this: “We were not aware of this item, nor were we involved in any way in its creation or distribution.” The real winners here are all of us, because whether you’re a Liberal partisan inclined to pose this $129.99 ersatz PM on your mantle surrounded by maple-scented votive candles, or if you think it would make a mighty fine voodoo pin-cushion, we can all agree that this is hilarious. See? The country is united!