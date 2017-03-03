Michael Chong handles the hecklers: Ottawa Power Rankings

KEVIN O’LEARY First, he skipped the Edmonton debate in protest of the “terrible” format but also maybe because the debate was bilingual and he is not. Then a 2011 video surfaced of O’Leary cackling frattishly, clad only in a towel and complaining of CBC, where he was a regular commenter at the time: “The whole place is run by women…it’s ridiculous. So you know how I get back at them? Today when I do that hit by Skype, I won’t have any pants on.” Still: O’Leary remains the frontrunner in the race.