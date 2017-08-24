  3

Mike Duffy suing Senate, government for $8 million

The P.E.I. Senator is seeking almost $8 million in damages and compensation related to his expenses trial
Senator Mike Duffy leaves the courthouse after being cleared of bribery and fraud charges in Ottawa, Canada, April 21, 2016. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

OTTAWA – Sen. Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the RCMP for the way they handled accusations about his expenses.

Duffy filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court on Thursday, seeking millions of dollars in damages and compensation for loss of income and benefits.

The claim alleges his suspension by the Senate was unconstitutional and that the RCMP were negligent in their investigation.

In a statement, Duffy said he and his family suffered stress and serious financial damage and that his lawsuit is as much about the future as it is about the past.

“My civil action raises questions which go to the heart of our democracy,” he said.

“If this action succeeds in bringing charter protections to all who work on Parliament Hill, this will be my greatest contribution to public life.”

The Prince Edward Island senator landed in trouble with the Senate in late 2012 when questions were first raised about housing expenses claimed against a home he had lived in for years before he was appointed to the Senate.

The senators suspended him without pay for almost two years and the RCMP charged him with 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

In April of last year, Duffy was acquitted on all counts.

Ontario Court Justice Charles Vaillancourt said Duffy’s actions weren’t criminal, even if they raised eyebrows.

Soon after, Duffy returned to Parliament Hill.

  1. So it’s $8M for the Duffer eh?

    But look what we did to Omar Khadr……and then complained about $10M

    Reply

  2. The Senate is a body of people intended to work for the good of Canada and Canadians. This individual is so lacking in intelligence he doesn’t know the location of his principle residence, and he fraudulently claims thousands of dollars in expenses. He may have been acquitted of criminal charges, but he is still guilty of stealing money from Canadians. I think we can assume he was/is useless in the position to boot. Now he sues the people of Canada for 8 million. What a disgrace.

    Reply

    • Actually senators were rich people appointed to keep an eye on the ‘common’ people.

      Reply

Sign in to comment.