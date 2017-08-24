Mike Duffy suing Senate, government for $8 million
The P.E.I. Senator is seeking almost $8 million in damages and compensation related to his expenses trial
OTTAWA – Sen. Mike Duffy is suing the Senate and the RCMP for the way they handled accusations about his expenses.
Duffy filed a claim in Ontario Superior Court on Thursday, seeking millions of dollars in damages and compensation for loss of income and benefits.
The claim alleges his suspension by the Senate was unconstitutional and that the RCMP were negligent in their investigation.
In a statement, Duffy said he and his family suffered stress and serious financial damage and that his lawsuit is as much about the future as it is about the past.
“My civil action raises questions which go to the heart of our democracy,” he said.
“If this action succeeds in bringing charter protections to all who work on Parliament Hill, this will be my greatest contribution to public life.”
The Prince Edward Island senator landed in trouble with the Senate in late 2012 when questions were first raised about housing expenses claimed against a home he had lived in for years before he was appointed to the Senate.
The senators suspended him without pay for almost two years and the RCMP charged him with 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.
In April of last year, Duffy was acquitted on all counts.
Ontario Court Justice Charles Vaillancourt said Duffy’s actions weren’t criminal, even if they raised eyebrows.
Soon after, Duffy returned to Parliament Hill.
MORE ABOUT MIKE DUFFY:
- Why the ethics commissioner did wrong by Nigel Wright
- Nigel Wright broke ethics rules during Duffy affair, says commissioner
- What happens when politicians have to grapple with ‘survivability’
- Mike Duffy’s lawyer on how he navigated the media circus
- $16,995: Seven expense claims the Senate wants Mike Duffy to repay
- Spokesman says Crown attorneys won’t appeal Duffy acquittal
- The ennui of Mike Duffy’s red-chamber redemption
- David Tkachuk says he never advised Mike Duffy about housing expenses
So it’s $8M for the Duffer eh?
But look what we did to Omar Khadr……and then complained about $10M
Emilyone on
The Senate is a body of people intended to work for the good of Canada and Canadians. This individual is so lacking in intelligence he doesn’t know the location of his principle residence, and he fraudulently claims thousands of dollars in expenses. He may have been acquitted of criminal charges, but he is still guilty of stealing money from Canadians. I think we can assume he was/is useless in the position to boot. Now he sues the people of Canada for 8 million. What a disgrace.
Byron Hosking on
Actually senators were rich people appointed to keep an eye on the ‘common’ people.
Emilyone on