MPs won’t stop voting in 40-hour Conservative filibuster: Live video

Conservatives in Ottawa want parliamentarians to hear from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security advisor, Daniel Jean, and they’re willing to force the House of Commons to vote for up to 40 hours to force the government’s hand. A few weeks ago, Jean suggested to reporters that certain Indian officials had attempted to sabotage the PM’s trip to India, including by influencing attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal’s invitation to an event with Trudeau (and a now-infamous photo with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau). Now the opposition, including the NDP, want him to testify in front of MPs.

We’ll livestream the marathon of votes as long as it goes on.

