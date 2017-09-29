 Netflix, NAFTA and Rick Mercer: Maclean's on the Hill - Macleans.ca
  0

Netflix, NAFTA and Rick Mercer: Maclean’s on the Hill

Your weekly briefing on all things Parliament Hill, produced in the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau
Listen below to the latest episode of Maclean’s on the Hill, hosted by Rogers Radio’s Cormac Mac Sweeney—and featuring interviews with Maclean’s staff and major players on Parliament Hill.

