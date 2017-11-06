 Ottawa confronts the Paradise Papers: Live video - Macleans.ca
Ottawa confronts the Paradise Papers: Live video

The House of Commons meets for the first time since a massive leak revealed thousands of Canadians were connected to offshore accounts—including Liberal fundraiser Stephen Bronfman
A Liberal government that campaigned on helping the middle class has recently found itself on the defensive, accused by critics of paying only lip service to its promises. That posture will continue in the House of Commons on the heels of a massive leak of offshore tax records that implicate some of the world’s most recognizable people—even Queen Elizabeth II’s name has come up. CBC and the Toronto Star have reported that thousands of Canadians are mentioned in the documents, and top Liberal fundraiser Stephen Bronfman has been linked to a Cayman Islands tax scheme.

Ottawa’s opposition parties are using the so-called Paradise Papers leak to their advantage. We’ll livestream question period at 2 p.m., and you can watch it here.
  1. We’ve seen very little critical discussion of the credibility of these disclosures. What is the source? Is it trustworthy or does it have its own agenda? We’ve already learned that, in the case of leaks during the US election, some emails were altered. How have the journalists who have analyzed this leaked data confirmed its accuracy? It would not be difficult, for example, to insert Jean Chretien’s name in a list of people who received stock options from an oil company for which did legal work.
    It is now well known that the Russian government has been hard at work sowing divisive information in the form of fake news in social media. Could this be a new initiative – their response, for example, to Canada’s recent Magnitsky Law?
    The press have worked hard to interpret the leaked data, in some cases very aggressively and creatively. How much effort have they spent ensuring that the data they are interpreting is reliable?

