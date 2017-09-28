  0

Ottawa reveals details of $500-million Netflix content deal – live stream
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will reveal details of Ottawa’s new cultural policy on Wednesday, including an agreement by Netflix to spend $500 million over the next five years on producing and distributing Canadian movies and TV shows. Watch her speech here:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.