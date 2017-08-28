Ottawa’s public service pay system problems worsen

OTTAWA – Newly released figures say problems with the federal government’s public service pay system worsened over the last month.

The government says the backlog of pay transactions carried out through the Phoenix pay system that went beyond normal processing times increased by 9,000 from July to 237,000 after two months of decline.

Officials are blaming the increase on the need to shift pay system employees to handling pay changes resulting from the ratification of several big public service contracts.

The increase is detailed today on a government website as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to name a replacement for the minister responsible for the pay system.

Judy Foote resigned as Public Works and Procurement minister last week for family health reasons.

She had been on temporary leave from the cabinet post since April.