Parliamentarian of the Year awards in photos

On Tuesday night guests gathered at the Chateau Laurier for the Maclean’s 2017 Parliamentarians of the Year event. For stories on all the winners, go here.
Monique Begin shares a laugh with Maclean’s Editor Alison Uncles and Ottawa Bureau Chief, John Geddes, during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP Helene Laverdriere attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Liberal Senator Dennis Dawson attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Maclean’s journalist Paul Wells mingles with guests during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Conservative MP Ron Cannan attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Maclean’s Editor in Chief Alison Uncles mingles with guests during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Hardest Working MP award recipient Kevin Lamoureux listens to a speech during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
NDP MP Charlie Angus attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Maclean’s journalist Paul Wells and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
CPAC Executive Producer Peter Van Dusen shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Best Mentor award recipient Judy Sgro poses for a photo with Maclean’s Editor in Chief Alison Uncles during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gabl
Journalist Evan Solomon talks with Best Mentor award recipient Judy Sgro during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Guests take a selfie during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Collegial Award recipient Rodger Cuzner and Maclean’s Editor in Chief Alison Uncles pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Lifetime achievement award recipient Monique Begin shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
Lifetime achievement award recipient Monique Begin and Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister Katie Telford pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable
