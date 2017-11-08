 Parliamentarian of the Year awards in photos - Macleans.ca
  0

Parliamentarian of the Year awards in photos
On Tuesday night guests gathered at the Chateau Laurier for the Maclean’s 2017 Parliamentarians of the Year event. For stories on all the winners, go here.

Monique Begin shares a laugh with Maclean's Editor Alison Uncles and Ottawa Bureau Chief, John Geddes, during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. Photograph by Blair Gable

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

NDP MP Helene Laverdriere attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Liberal Senator Dennis Dawson attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Maclean's journalist Paul Wells mingles with guests during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Conservative MP Ron Cannan attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Maclean's Editor in Chief Alison Uncles mingles with guests during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Hardest Working MP award recipient Kevin Lamoureux listens to a speech during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

NDP MP Charlie Angus attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Maclean's journalist Paul Wells and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan attends the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

CPAC Executive Producer Peter Van Dusen shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Best Mentor award recipient Judy Sgro poses for a photo with Maclean's Editor in Chief Alison Uncles during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Best Civic Outreach award recipient Scott Reid poses for a photo with Editor of L'actualite during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

 

Journalist Evan Solomon talks with Best Mentor award recipient Judy Sgro during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Guests take a selfie during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Collegial Award recipient Rodger Cuzner and Maclean's Editor in Chief Alison Uncles pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Lifetime achievement award recipient Monique Begin shares remarks during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

Lifetime achievement award recipient Monique Begin and Chief of Staff for the Prime Minister Katie Telford pose for a photo during the Parliamentarian of the Year awards banquet at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa November 7, 2017. Photograph by Blair Gable

