Stephen Harper resurfaces: Ottawa Power Rankings

The former prime minister surfaced this week from an obscurity one senses he’s enjoying greatly in a story about how he remains popular enough with the Tory base to constitute a fundraising draw. It turns out that in his post-House of Commons life, Harper has taken on an “unprecedented” role as a board member for the Conservative party’s fundraising arm, and the first appeal to members of 2017 went out under his name.

Kevin O’Leary has declared that in order to walk away with a majority in 2019, the Conservatives have to make a major push with voters aged 18 to 35 (the demographic slice is traditionally the 18-to-34s, but anyway). That’s an odd and maybe impossible strategy for the Tories for a number of reasons , but might young adults finally escape the gobbling shadow of the Baby Boomers and have political parties fighting to represent their interests?