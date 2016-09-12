  1

Stephen Harper to join Dentons law firm

International law firm’s roster includes Jean Chrétien, Gary Doer, and James Moore
Conservative Leader Stephen Harper, attends a news conference where he conceded victory on election day in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party has swept into office with a surprise majority, ousting Prime Minister Stephen Harper and capping the biggest comeback election victory in Canadian history. (Ben Nelms/Bloomerg/Getty Images)

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Stephen Harper has landed himself a job with an international law firm.

Dentons announced Monday that Harper has teamed up with the firm to provide clients with advice on market access, managing global geopolitical and economic risk, and maximize value in global markets.

The law firm has on its roster former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien, former ambassador to the U.S. Gary Doer, and James Moore, Harper’s former industry minister.

The company calls the relationship with Harper a “strategic affiliation,” noting that Harper remains chairman and CEO of his own consulting agency.

Harper will work out of the Dentons office in Calgary.

He officially resigned as an MP last month after stepping down as Conservative leader following the party’s 2015 election loss.
Filed under:

