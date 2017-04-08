  0

Syria attack, Vimy Ridge anniversary: Maclean’s on the Hill

Tune into our weekly audio debrief on the last seven days in Canadian politics
podcast

Each week, the Maclean’s Ottawa bureau sits down with Cormac Mac Sweeney to discuss the headlines of the week. This week, the U.S. launched missile strikes against Syria after a deadly chemical attack that killed dozens of people—including many children. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged full support and confirmed Canada was given advance notice of the action. But what’s next? And How far will Canada go? We ask those questions to the parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, Matt DeCourcey.

We dive deeper into the Syrian situation by looking at the repercussions of the missile strikes, and whether or not the U.S. even had the right to attack. For his analysis, we speak with Craig Forcese, an expert on international law at University of Ottawa.

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. It was a key victory for the Canadian military during World War One, and to review the battle’s impact on our country, we hear from Dr. Andrew Burtch, an historian with the Canadian War Museum.

We finish our show with the Ottawa Power Rankings, letting you know the stars of the past week in Canadian politics, as well as those who deserve a red card.

Subscribe on iTunes today or play below.

The full episode


Part 1. What will Canada do about Syria?

FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, addresses a speech to the newly-elected parliament at the parliament building, in Damascus, Syria. Assad's government came under mounting international pressure Thursday, April 6, 2017 after a chemical attack in northern Syria, with even key ally Russia saying its support is not unconditional. (SANA via AP)

Syrian President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)

The U.S. launched missile strikes against Syria after a deadly chemical attack that killed dozens of people—including many children. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged full support and confirmed Canada was given advance notice of the action. But what's next? And How far will Canada go? We ask those questions to the parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, Matt DeCourcey.


Part 2. Did the U.S. have the right to attack Syria?

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP)

We dive deeper into the Syrian situation by looking at the repercussions of the missile strikes, and whether or not the U.S. even had the right to attack. For his analysis, we speak with Craig Forcese, an expert on international law at University of Ottawa.


Part 3. Canada commemorates 100 years since Vimy

Vimy-1936-822

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. It was a key victory for the Canadian military during World War One, and to review the battle's impact on our country, we hear from Dr. Andrew Burtch, an historian with the Canadian War Museum.


Part 4. Shannon Proudfoot’s Ottawa Power Rankings

MP_RANK_POST_NEW

We finish our show with the Ottawa Power Rankings, letting you know the stars of the past week in Canadian politics, as well as those who deserve a red card.

Download this podcast.
