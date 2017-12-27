The Aga Khan trip and a glimpse into Trudeau’s bad judgment

I have often tried to imagine the conversations that took place between Justin Trudeau and his senior officials when the Prime Minister was planning his family’s Christmas last year.
Trudeau: “Well, I’ve decided that I’m going to take the family to the Aga Khan’s private island.”
Senior official: “Boss, I know how much you need a vacation, and the kids, too, bless their hearts. But we don’t think you should go to that island. There are a lot of legal and ethical questions, and it just wouldn’t look good. In fact, I was talking to another senior official about it, and we both think…”
Trudeau: “Thanks. Great. I get it, but we’re going. He’s an old family friend. Don’t worry about it.”
Senior official: “Well, you’re the boss. We think that if you are going to do it, we should talk to the ethics commissioner, get it cleared, and also draw up a comms plan. It’s sure to leak out eventually. Better if we tell people rather than have them learn it from David Akin or someone even worse.”
Trudeau: “Do you like this blue tie better or the red one?”
I only get so far in the scenario before I can’t figure out what Trudeau’s lines are. The more you know about how government works, the more bizarre the whole thing seems.
To be clear, I don’t think there was any dirty quid pro quo. I don’t think that the wealthy prince and Trudeau had a deal to exchange tax dollars for a holiday. I don’t imagine they haggled, negotiating a private room for Seamus O’Regan in exchange for a larger grant for the Global Centre for Pluralism.
But the Prime Minister shouldn’t even think about putting himself in the position that we need wonder about that kind of thing. Aga Khan Foundation Canada received almost $50 million in federal funding in 2016. Trudeau controls the purse strings. He did not recuse himself from business meetings.
By staying on the island—his family went three times—Trudeau violated four provisions of the conflict of interest act, accepting free holidays that “might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence Mr. Trudeau.”
I would have thought that Trudeau would have imposed a higher standard on himself, avoiding accepting extravagant overnight hospitality from any billionaire, whether or not they happen to be doing business with the government.
Perhaps 10 years of the grim rectitude of Stephen Harper distorted my sense of what kind of freebies our politicians might take. I am glad that we no longer need fear that CSIS might lock up the Raging Grannies, but this Trudeau business is enough to make one nostalgic for Harper’s abstemiousness.
I agreed with Rona Ambrose when she tweeted: “Justin Trudeau knew what he did was against the law. All he had to do was say no, but he couldn’t resist the billionaire lifestyle.”
I was surprised to later learn that she was making her criticism from a yacht belonging to an Alberta billionaire. Ambrose was on her way out of politics, and she didn’t have the power to sign over millions of dollars, but it was sick-making too that both our Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition couldn’t get through the holidays without accepting a billionaire’s hospitality.
It makes me wonder whether it is naive to expect our leaders to pay for their own trips.
This is a long tradition in Canadian politics of politicians taking free stuff from rich people who do business of the government.
Rich people want to spend time with politicians, because politicians have power. Note that Trudeau’s old family friend only made the island available to him after he became a party leader.
I see no good excuse for any of this, but there is no shortage of bad excuses. One of the four sections of the act that Trudeau violated with his trip was Section 12, which forbids taking free trips on private aircraft. This section was brought in after four of Jean Chretien’s cabinet ministers were found to have taken free trips to an Irving family salmon camp in New Brunswick.
Trudeau’s lawyers argued that he didn’t violate Section 12 because it was an exceptional circumstance. After all, the Aga Khan’s island is an island, and therefore it’s obviously exceptional. Mary Dawson didn’t buy that.
They also argued that since the French section of the act refers to “avions,” meaning airplanes, that doesn’t include helicopters. Obviously Trudeau, a Francophone, couldn’t have been expected to know that helicopters were forbidden!
Nothing in the affair has inspired confidence in the young man running our country. He violated four sections of an act that his highly paid staffers must have known he was going to violate. He didn’t tell Canadians about his trip until journalists learned about it. His highly paid lawyers made ridiculous, legalistic arguments in a vain attempt to avoid taking responsibility, and when he apologized for it, he couldn’t bring himself to say why what he did was wrong, and sounded like a highly trained but malfunctioning political robot.
This is all disappointing, not because it is hugely important in itself, but because it suggests a worrying lack of judgment. If he messed this up, what else is he messing up?
Observing politics is like watching a play where most of the action takes place behind the curtain while the players repeatedly tell us what a great job everyone is doing. But every now and then, when a stagehand inadvertently forgets to draw the curtain shut, we get a glimpse of the real business.
In this case, what we see is Trudeau with his pants around his knees. I feel bad for his team and the volunteers and voters who placed their hopes in him, who are now making absurd excuses for him, and I hope he has learned a valuable lesson.
But he might not have, because I doubt he is going to pay much of a political price for it. Trudeau messed up, but when we spend most of our time worrying about Donald Trump, it’s hard to stay focused on free holidays.
Trump’s White House is full of open conflicts of interest much worse than anything in Trudeau’s world. The president of the United States seems to be doing everything he can to get money out of his government, charging top rates for secret service agents to stay at his own properties, for example.
Worse, he has put former CEOs in charge of deregulating industries that threaten the public interest. The secretary of state, by all accounts one of his most reasonable Cabinet members, is the former CEO of Exxon, the company that covered up climate change. These are not even the worse things about Trump. He is foolishly engaged in nuclear brinksmanship. His presidency is possible because of racism. And the former director of national intelligence believes the president is a Russian asset.
In the face of all that, I find it hard to care too much about Trudeau’s trip, and I don’t see why most voters will either.
I hope he doesn’t draw the wrong lesson from that.
I hope he(Trudeau) learns a lesson from this too(take a personal inventory), but i hope the conservatives realize they may have lost the support of the people in this country, who support the Aga Khan, and that includes the NDP. A pure example of dividing a people(Muslim) in this country, and no one does it better than the conservatives(possible racism factor involved). I have heard and read nothing but good things about the Aga Khan. It’s a shame he(Aga Kahn), like a lot of other people, like him, who do good things in their lives throughout the world, all their lives, to help other people with good intentions, have their lives ripped apart.
carpet bomber on
What a stupid comment. Are you ignoring history? Get your head out of the sand.
Mr. Harper invited the Aga Khan to address the Canadian Parliament. But not just ANY parliament. It was a “joint address”. That’s where both the Senate and the Justices of the Supreme Court are also invited to attend. Obama, Clinton, Reagan, Churchill, Thatcher, Mandela are just a few of the infamous names that have spoken at a joint address. You need a better handle on Canadian history! Your dividing comments demonstrate the root of racism.
Chip M. on
I hope he(Trudeau) learns a lesson from this too(take a personal inventory), but i hope the conservatives realize they may have lost the support of the people in this country, who support the Aga Khan, and that includes the NDP. A pure example of dividing a people(Muslim) in this country, and no one does it better than the conservatives(possible racism factor involved). I have heard and read nothing but good things about the Aga Khan. It’s a shame he(Aga Kahn), like a lot of other people, like him, who do good things in their lives throughout the world, all their lives, to help other people with good intentions, have their lives ripped apart.
carpet bomber on
Mr. Carpet,
You always spout such nonsense!! The Conservatives haven’t maligned Khan at all and will lose no support because of this. They maligned a P.M. who was sufficiently stupid and arrogant to believe he could get away with a blatant conflict of interest. And for that, the Conservatives will gain ground.
I suppose you believe the Conservatives being against Mr. Selfie’s plan to rehabilitate ISIS fighters is racist. The Conservatives have ALWAYS put the safety and security of Canadians on a far higher level than the Libs.
Jerome on
When considering whether to clear the trip with the ethics commissioner, I imagine Trudeau reasoned “It’s easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission”. Given that all he received for breaking the rules was a severe scolding, he wasn’t wrong.
Jim R on
You want poor judgement. Here is poor judgement.
Canada can borrow long term money at 3% or so for infrastructure investment and we own the infrastructure. Instead Trudeau and Morneau create an privatization bank so instead of buying our bonds and earning 3%, global 1%’ers can co-invest with the government, with all of the losses assumed by the Canadian taxpayer and earn 7 or 8%, and own the infrastructure assets.
Trudeau and Morneau are also contemplating allowing the asset stripping of Canada by these global 1%’ers allowing them to buy up things like our airports and the like.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
A nice bit of slight of hand at the end of the article where the author spouts a bunch of left wing stuff about Trump in an effort to deflect from Trudeau’s stupidity regarding this blatant conflict of interest. I could comment on how bogus all the shots are, but I’ll focus on a couple:
-I worked for Exxon for over 38 years and the comment that Exxon covered up climate change is blatant, fake news. In the late 70’s a very highly respected scientist within Exxon wrote a letter requesting research funds to explore whether the burning of fossil fuels could contribute to global increases in temperature. This scientist was so well respected that Exxon invested well over $100 million in research between the late 70’s and early 90’s. This research concluded that warming in the past and currently was largely due to the relative tilt of the Earth’s axis and activity on the sun and little, if anything, to due to human activity. The research was fully peer reviewed and accepted by many senior university climate researchers but was declared to be false by the Climate Warming zealots of the day. What got all of the negative publicity recently was the letter written by the scientist and positioned as a “see they knew, long before anyone else”.
Of course, that scientist had also signed off after the years of research which he led, that his warming proposition has been fully investigated and shown to be false. That got no publicity either!
-The author talks about hoe CEO’s are deregulating and out of sync with public well being.. This too is bogus. For years many leading scientific organizations have noted that there has been no global warming since 1998 and have called it “the warming hiatus”.. However, just before the Paris Climate Conference, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) produced a timely rebuttal saying they had examined the data; found some errors; and, after correcting, found that, yes indeed, warming was alive and well. Well recently one of those deregulating CEO’s the author sneered at funded and supported a study of the NOAA declaration using some leading scientists from around the world and concluded that NOAA had fudged the data to get the answer the Obama Administration wanted for the Paris Conference. So I believe, fresh eyes are a welcome thing particularly in the area of climate change. It has become a corrupt industry with many climate change addicts.
Jerome on
The author derides deregulation as though it is a given that all regulations are universally benevolent and removing regulations is thus automatically malignant.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Regulations imposed on the auto industry add thousands of dollars to new car costs, and provide benefits that are largely intangible and often nebulous. So stringent are some regs that the only way to meet them is to mandate technologies that are more costly than the benefit they might provide, or artificially reduce the average life span of the car by ensuring that it might be sidelined by an unnecessarily costly repair. Some regs run counter to the aims of another regulatory regime. Safety regs add cost and weight. Weight reduces fuel economy, and reduced fuel economy hampers emissions performance. At no point in this equation does the government propose that the consumer be allowed more choice in the matter.
When the public eschewed airbags as options, and found automatic seatbelts to be infuriatingly awkward, eventually airbags became obligatory. Very few people stepped up to buy rearview cameras when they were optional, so they have been made mandatory down the road. When VW found a loophole in emissions law that allowed people to purchase miserly diesels with acceptable performance, the feds crawled up Volkswagen’s ass, customers be damned.
The massive problematic and dysfunctional regulatory regime that burdens the auto industry is not likely to exist in isolation. There is nothing government likes to do badly as much as repeating its own failures loudly and often. More egregiously, many regulations are imposed upon the citizenry BECAUSE the citizens will not comply voluntarily. This is tyrannical in nature, even if not in intent. The question must always be asked of any proposed regulation “Would the citizenry take it upon themselves to bear these costs if we weren’t forcing them to do so?”
If the answer is “No”, then the proposal may be wrongheaded, no matter how virtuous the intent. When regulations are demonstrable job killers, then they really should be repealed.
Bill Greenwood on