The House of Commons is back: Live video

Watch the first question period of the season in Ottawa. We’re carrying it live at 2:15 pm ET.
After a summer spent largely outside of Ottawa, federal politicians reconvene for their first sitting since June. That includes question period, the daily showdown between an opposition looking to catch the government off balance and a government looking to defend its record. Paul Wells scanned the headline issues and the leaders who are prepared—or not—to win the day.

We’ll carry a livestream of the House of Commons at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch it here!

