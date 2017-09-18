Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The House of Commons is back: Live video - Macleans.ca
After a summer spent largely outside of Ottawa, federal politicians reconvene for their first sitting since June. That includes question period, the daily showdown between an opposition looking to catch the government off balance and a government looking to defend its record. Paul Wells scanned the headline issues and the leaders who are prepared—or not—to win the day.
We’ll carry a livestream of the House of Commons at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch it here!