Gerald Butts’s sprawling, heavy-hitting, mega-rich, do-gooder Rolodex

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Gerald Butts, a close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his principal secretary in Ottawa, is perhaps the most powerful unelected person in the nation’s capital. He was the brains behind much of former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty’s most ambitious policy, he ran WWF-Canada for four years, and also sat on McGill University’s Board of Governors.
His Rolodex offers uncommon reach into the worlds of business and politics. Here’s a look at his sprawling network of contacts.