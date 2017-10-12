 Gerald Butts's sprawling, heavy-hitting, mega-rich, do-gooder Rolodex - Macleans.ca
Gerald Butts’s sprawling, heavy-hitting, mega-rich, do-gooder Rolodex
Gerald Butts, a close friend of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his principal secretary in Ottawa, is perhaps the most powerful unelected person in the nation’s capital. He was the brains behind much of former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty’s most ambitious policy, he ran WWF-Canada for four years, and also sat on McGill University’s Board of Governors.

His Rolodex offers uncommon reach into the worlds of business and politics. Here’s a look at his sprawling network of contacts.

