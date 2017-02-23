Trudeau has follow-up phone call with Trump

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone in a followup to last week’s face-to-face meeting at the White House.

A statement from Trudeau’s office says the prime minister thanked his counterpart for a positive and constructive day of talks.

They also spoke about border co-operation, although the statement doesn’t say whether they discussed the influx of migrants wandering into Canada.

The two leaders also discussed softwood lumber negotiations, which have languished for months without a resolution.

They also talked about working on the Canada-U.S. women’s business group they created with Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Trump himself described that initiative as “very important” to him during a news conference last week.