Trudeau to visit Liberia, Madagascar

OTTAWA _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting back on an airplane tomorrow, this time to visit Africa for the first time since his Liberal government came to power last year.

Trudeau will begin his visit to the continent on Thursday with a stop in Monrovia, Liberia, a West African country hit hard by the Ebola epidemic in recent years.

There, he will meet President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, visit a local school and sit down with advocates of gender equality to discuss the role that women and girls can play in peace and security, both in Africa and around the world.

Then he heads to Antananarivo, capital of the island nation of Madagascar, for the summit of la Francophonie, a global group of 80 mostly French-speaking nations and states that elected Michaelle Jean, the former Canadian governor general, to be its first female secretary-general in 2014.

Trudeau plans to raise the issue of LGBTQ rights at the opening ceremonies on Saturday, an event that would include nations where homosexual activity is criminalized or otherwise looked down upon.

His speech will champion diversity, the empowerment of women and girls, Canada’s re-engagement in Africa and the global fight against climate change.