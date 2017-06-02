Washington hands Ottawa a gift on NAFTA: Ottawa Power Rankings

As federal Liberals adjust to the joining of Greens and New Democrats in a bid try governing B.C., Natural Resources Minister Carr has to be among the most uneasy. After all, he is, in effect, Trudeau’s pipelines minister—and the Green-NDP pact stands against the federally approved Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C. So what better moment than this week for Carr to have something nice to announce, especially for B.C.’s resource sector? And there it was: $867 million to help lumber companies and workers, in the face of U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood exports. Enjoy the moment, minister, tougher days are ahead.

And speaking of Canada-U.S trade friction, the uncoordinated, undisciplined, unpredictable machinations of the Trump administration handed a gift this week to Foreign Minister Freeland, who also heads the NAFTA negotiating file. Trump has, of course, railed against Canada for “taking advantage” of America to gain a “massive” trade surplus. But this week, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a far more sensible view, saying the U.S. trade deficit with Canada is a “blameless deficit,” based not on Canadian skullduggery, but ordinary reasons like the U.S. needing our energy. A nice bit of analysis for Freeland’s team to be able to quote at the NAFTA table.