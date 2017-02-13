  1

Watch Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau’s press conference, live

The prime minister and president deliver their statements and answer questions at 2pm ET
The handshake is in the books. The next big moment for watchers of Canadian politics whose eyes are firmly set on Washington D.C.—where Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump are meeting for the first time—is the joint press conference. The pair will be coming to the microphone around 2 pm ET. Watch the live stream below, read our stories about the visit, and follow our writer Anne Kingston on Twitter for the latest as she watches from Washington.
  1. Awesome performance Prime Minister Trudeau. Confident, uncompromising and yet friendly.
    May God be with you.

