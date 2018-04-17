What would a guaranteed basic income cost Canada? Just $43 billion.

A national basic income program modelled on an ongoing Ontario pilot would cost $76 billion and benefit 7.7 million in the base year, according to a report released today by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). Minus existing federal benefits, it nets out at $43 billion.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre tweeted in response to the report that under the Ontario program the “welfare state apparatus remains [and] the financial penalties for working grow.”

Wynne's plan for $30B basic income is simple: double welfare payments and give them to a lot more people. The welfare state apparatus remains & the financial penalties for working grow–the opposite of what basic income was supposed to do. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 17, 2018

The PBO was asked by Poilievre to cost a national guaranteed income program, and chose to use Ontario’s experiment as the model for its analysis. Participants in that scheme receive 75 per cent of the low-income threshold. The PBO used Statistics Canada’s federal version of the measures, which amounts to $16,989 for an individual and $24,027 for a couple. Those with no employment earnings get the full sum, with every dollar of earnings reducing the payment by 50 cents.

Employment Insurance and Canada Pension Plan cash is also deducted from the payment. Persons with disabilities must disenroll from provincial support programs, but receive an extra $500 monthly. Seniors cannot participate in the pilot, since the benefits available to them total more than the basic income amount.

The PBO’s analysis uses the same parameters, and puts existing federal support for those who would be eligible for a national program under those rules at $32.9 billion for the previous fiscal year.

Advocates argue that the security of a basic income would help reduce poverty, and improve access to education and healthcare. The savings those improved outcomes provide would go some way to defraying the cost of such a program. Basic income is also seen as a solution to the job losses created by increasing automation.

The PBO’s costing does not account for changes in behaviour that a basic income might bring about. For example, a 1993 paper that looked at Canadian and U.S. experiments found a reduction in hours worked by recipients, with men cutting back less than women. That study included a test in Dauphin, Man., that ran for four years from 1974. Many of those who stopped working in that instance were teenage boys.

But some of the costs could also be offset by the increased consumption tax revenues generated by a rise in spending from consumers with more money in their pockets. And provinces might choose to end some benefits and credits, which would reduce the social transfer payments for which the federal government are on the hook.

A Poilievre tweet linking to the report said that the “original idea of a basic income was [intended] to merge programs, replace bureaucracy and remove disincentives to work,” adding that “Wynne’s plan does the opposite.”

The original idea of a basic income was to merge programs, replace bureaucracy and remove disincentives to work. Wynne's plan does the opposite–and her plan breaks the bank. https://t.co/FoB9JEhxxf — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 17, 2018

The PBO’s study does not take into account the administrative costs of creating a new benefit or savings from removing others—it only sums up the total amount that would be issued to recipients.

The Ontario model does not meet the lay understanding of a basic income—a universal, flat payment. It is instead a negative income tax, a top-up for people who earn under a certain amount.

A team of independent experts will evaluate the pilot on its effect on labour market participation, but also factors like mental health, housing stability, participation in education and training, among others.

Federal minister for families, housing and social development Jean-Yves Duclos has previously described the Canada Child Care Benefit as a form of a basic income, though he said the government is looking with interest at the provincial experiments with a parenting-agnostic minimum benefit.

A motion at the Liberal’s 2016 convention calling on the party to look into a “poverty reduction strategy aimed at providing a minimum guaranteed income” passed; further motions in support of some form of a basic income did not make it into the 30 that will be voted on at this year’s gathering, occurring this weekend in Halifax.

Guy Caron, now the NDP’s parliamentary leader, proposed a negative income tax scheme in the party’s leadership race last year.

