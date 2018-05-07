 Photos from the first 2018 Ontario leaders debate - Macleans.ca
2018 ONTARIO ELECTION

Photos from the first 2018 Ontario leaders debate

CityNews hosted a debate between Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath. Here’s how it looked.

(L-R) Doug Ford, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and Kathleen Wynne, leader of the Ontario Liberal Party during the CityNews first televised debate ahead of this year's Ontario provincial election held at City studios on May 7, 2018 in Toronto. (Marta Iwanek for Maclean's)

CityNews hosted the first debate of Ontario’s provincial election campaign. Cynthia Mulligan, a political specialist at CityNews, moderated the debate and grilled Premier Kathleen Wynne, Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

A new poll released by Maclean’s and Pollara reported shocking news: New Democrats have leapfrogged the Liberals into second place, and also have the most room to grow as they attempt to win over voters who want change. Want to know more about where each party stands? Check out our platform primer.

(L-R) Doug Ford, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, Kathleen Wynne, leader of the Ontario Liberal Party and Andrea Horwath, leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party during the CityNews first televised debate ahead of this year’s Ontario provincial election held at City studios on May 7, 2018 in Toronto. (Photograph by Marta Iwanek for Maclean’s)

