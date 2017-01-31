Stephane Dion agrees to be Canada’s EU ambassador

Canada’s Foreign Minister Stephane Dion speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, January 27, 2016. Chris Wattie/Reuters
OTTAWA — Former Liberal leader and foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion says he has agreed to be Canada’s ambassador to to the European Union.
Dion made the announcement while saying goodbye to his colleagues in the House of Commons, following a similar tribute from former immigration minister John McCallum.
Dion, who represents a Montreal riding, was shuffled out of cabinet earlier this month in favour of Chrystia Freeland, a move widely seen as part of the Liberal government’s response to the ascendance of Donald Trump.
Dion did not initially accept the “senior position” he was offered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a sign that he was not happy about the decision to relive him of his portfolio.
McCallum, the Markham-area MP who was also shuffled out of cabinet earlier this month, has already agreed to serve as Canada’s ambassador to China.
Hurrah! ….he’s perfect for the position, and exactly what we need for the times.
[Now could you guys stop treating a promotion as a bad thing?]
Emilyone on
Being offered a position as ambassador to the EU is like being offered an expense paid cruise on the Titanic.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
You are always soooo confused.
Emilyone on