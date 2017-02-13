Tiptoeing around the Trump in the room

In 1969, Pierre Elliot Trudeau boldly and famously identified the Canadian-U.S. relationship: “Living next to you is in some ways like sleeping with an elephant. No matter how friendly and even-tempered is the beast, if I can call it that, one is affected by every twitch and grunt.” Little could Trudeau Sr. have known that, a half-century later, his eldest son would visit Washington to try to tango with a pachyderm that was neither particularly friendly nor even-tempered.

Everyone expected the choreography of the first Trump-Trudeau sit-down (or “tete-a-tete” as it was genteelly referred to in the itinerary) would be complex. There’s the longstanding elephant factor: the U.S. is Canada’s biggest trading partner. But now we’re dealing with a new beast: a profound ideological—or, to use current political parlance, “values”— divide. On one side, a prime minister who greeted and hugged Syrian refugees; on the other, a president who wants to turn them from his country—and round up them up within its borders. On one side, a democracy. On the other a country veering to authoritarianism.

The ensuing fallout has exposed the symbiosis, and divide, between the two countries as refugee claimants flee the U.S. to seek asylum in Canada. To do so, they’re risking their lives, and losing fingers and toes to frostbite. By last Sunday, 22 had been detained—21 in Saskatchewan, one in Quebec. A Winnipeg centre that welcomed newcomers was full. Five Canadian Muslims—none from Trump’s banned country list—have been denied entry to the U.S.

Against that backdrop, the day’s forced pageantry played out. Just how synthetic that spectacle is can only be fully appreciated by the media retinue ferried between photo ops and press conferences. In between, it idled in the White House press room, a place far smaller and shabbier than it appears on TV.

The lack of substance animating the day’s events was evident in the absurd focus on the two leaders’ body language; it was scrutinized with the intensity of anthropologists studying primates. How long was their initial handshake? Did Trudeau study footage to prepare himself for Trump’s tendency to yank people toward him? Who was the bigger alpha male?

Unsurprisingly, all was cordial and careful. Trudeau came buttressed by his team, both PMO staff and cabinet ministers—Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau. While Trudeau was transported by car, the others strode toward the White House without overcoats in the chilly wind, as if to prove their Canadian vigour.

It’s telling how much of the agenda was designed to flatter Trump, who, only three weeks into his presidency has become one no one dares alienate. Last week, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered a master class in obsequiousness. Before Trump’s inauguration, he visited the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York, bringing an expensive golf club as a gift. Last week, Abe lauded Trump’s skill as a businessman and a golfer.

Trudeau didn’t do that. But he did extend his feminist cred to burnish a bilateral roundtable on women and business. And that abetted Trump. Trudeau was celebrated for naming the first gender-equal cabinet in Canada’s history. Trump’s selections have dialled progress back in the U.S.: his 22-person cabinet includes two non-white women, two white women and one non-white man (N.B.: two of the women are not in line of presidential succession). Still, the White House wants to identify him as a champion of women. As an unnamed White House official revealed before the meeting, Trump’s economic agenda will include “focus on ensuring women enter and stay in the work force and addressing barriers facing female entrepreneurs.”

In the process, the roundtable put the spotlight on Trump’s beloved, and currently embattled, daughter Ivanka, an unofficial advisor to her father and his face on women’s issues. Her speech at the Republican National Convention focused on supporting working mothers. She had a hand in her father’s child care and maternity leave plan released during the election. That proposal included giving new mothers six weeks paid maternity leave, tax deductions for stay-at-home parents, and dependent care savings accounts for families. Yet under scrutiny the patina of Ivanka’s progressiveness didn’t hold up: “maternity leave” applies only to women who give birth.

Ivanka would be credited with recruiting participants and setting the agenda for the 45-minute meeting. She sat to Trudeau’s left alongside female CEOs from the U.S. and Canada, as well as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. The brief confab yielded a new initiative, the “United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs.” It’s destined to burnish the “Women Who Work” part of Ivanka’s branding. Items in her clothing line boast a tag filled with such empowering maxims as “The greater the challenge, the bigger the opportunity,” and “Own your femininity” with the hashtag: #WomenWhoWork. Her upcoming book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, also is slated to position her as a Sheryl Sandberg women-in-the-workplace guru.

The group came together within a week, Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts maker Linamar, told Maclean’s. Freeland was a key impetus, she says. Ivanka Trump was not a dominant force at the meeting, though she did express concern about the number of women working in STEM fields. How this new council will be different than various empowerment engines set up over the past decades to address constraints on women in the workplace is unclear. The logistics have yet to be figured out, says Hasenfratz who nevertheless enthused about the “positive tone” of the event. President Trump provided offered opening remarks then listened, she says. The women had three or four minutes each to speak.

The meeting briefly addressed the need for child care and maternity leave. No one touched the elephant the room: the fact Trump administration’s sustained attack on women’s reproductive rights constrains women’s entrepreneurial ambitions. In 2004, Donald Trump was pilloried for saying “pregnancy is an inconvenient thing for a business,” but he was right. America is the only industrialized country that does not offer federally mandated family leave. That’s not about to change. Trump’s new Health Secretary Tom Price is not only against abortion and free birth control but opposed a 2015 nondiscrimination law in the District of Columbia that would have prevented employers from firing workers for using birth control or having an abortion.

Trudeau’s coded Trump-flattery continued with two gifts: the first, a sculpture of a lion; the second, a photograph of the president taken with Pierre Trudeau at a dinner in New York in 1981. In it, Trump stands expounding at a podium while Trudeau Sr. sits to one side, appearing less than impressed. The power balance is clear: Trump is giving Trudeau an award.

A smile was fixed on Trump’s face through most of the day but his enthusiasm was muted. There was none of the eager male bonding evident when the president embraced Shinzo Abe last week. “When I greeted him at the car, I shook hands, but I grabbed him and hugged him because that’s the way we feel,” Trump explained later. He was even more touchy-feely with British PM Theresa May, holding her hand at a photo-op along the White House colonnade. Trudeau merited a pat on the back.

During the press conference where Canadians sat on the left, Americans on the right, Trump read his statement in a monotone. He spoke of the two countries working “in common cause, against terrorism,” in “common cooperation toward reciprocal trade and shared growth” and in aid of a “stronger trading relationship.” He alluded darkly to another special bond: “American and Canadian troops have gone to battle together, fought wars together, and forged the special bonds that come when two nations have shed their blood together—which we have.”

The president appeared zoned out during Trudeau’s impassioned, relatively lengthy address. It highlighted the longstanding ties and “mutual respect” between the two countries—as if U.S.-Canadian diplomacy was business as usual (Trump did perk up when Trudeau mentioned Churchill). Trudeau pressed the reciprocity of the relationship focusing on the big numbers Trump likes: “As we know, 35 U.S. states list Canada as their largest export market and our economies benefit from the over $2 billion in two-way trade that takes place every single day.”

Trump’s answers to the four allocated questions (two from Canadian media, two from U.S. media) meandered into self-congratulation about his electoral college win, his success in being able to “keep the bad guys out” and a jab at North Korea.

Throughout, Trump exhibited his fondness for superlatives. “We are going to have a great relationship with Canada, maybe as good or better, hopefully, than ever before.” Yet Canada didn’t seem to be on Trump’s radar, other than a market. A joint-statement between the two nations focused on how the U.S. welcomes Canada’s “recently announced decision to launch an open and transparent competition to replace its legacy fleet of CF-18 fighter aircraft.”

Questions from the U.S media came from Sinclair Television and Daily Caller, Trump-friendly outlets. In response to one about NAFTA, Trump allowed that the U.S. had a “very outstanding trade relationship with Canada.” He then spoke of “tweaking it” in a way that is “going to benefit both of our countries,” as if that were possible. What is happening in Canada wasn’t as bad as “what was happening on the southern border,” Trump said, a comment that suggests he wasn’t briefed on a report that claimed more refugees were entering across the Canada-U.S. border than the Mexico-U.S.

Trump exited the room to a chorus of questions about the status of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, who resigned late Monday amid bombshell revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia both after and before the election.

Equally disconcerting was watching Trudeau dodge the question of whether he believed President Trump’s “moratorium on immigration has merit on national security grounds.” Trudeau, keeping peace with the elephant, prevaricated, referring to a history “where [the U.S. and Canada] have differed in our approaches, and that’s always been done firmly and respectfully.” Being critical would make him a bad leader, he said: “The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves.” He used the opportunity to throw passive-aggressive shade: “My role and our responsibility is to continue to govern in such a way that reflects Canadians’ approach and be a positive example in the world.”

That’s 2015 sunny ways talk. Now it’s 2017. A new landscape has emerged in which Canada is not immune from the white supremacy, xenophobia and nativism sweeping the world. If a day of careful optics made one thing clear, it’s how easy it is to wave off the terrifying new elephant in the room.