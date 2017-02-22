  0

Trudeau defends bill to expand border preclearance

Trudeau suggests better to be cleared while in Canada, where travellers are protected under the Canadian charter of rights
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
The United States border crossing is shown Wednesday, December 7, 2011 in Lacolle, Que., south of Montreal. A bill with potentially sweeping consequences for the Canada-U.S. border has just been adopted by the American Congress, allowing new projects aimed at speeding up travel through the international boundary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending proposed legislation to expand border preclearance at Canadian airports and other crossings.

Trudeau suggests it’s better to be cleared for entry into the United States while in Canada, because travellers are protected under the Canadian charter of rights, as opposed to American laws.

RELATED: The new underground railroad to Canada

Bill C-23, the Preclearance Act, came up for second reading debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Introduced by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale last June, it would replace and expand provisions of the Air Transport Preclearance Agreement signed between Canada and the United States in 2001.

The two countries signed a new agreement in 2015 to expand border clearance and proponents say measures included in the bill will speed the flow of people and goods across the border.

Under preclearance, travellers don’t have to pass through customs in the U.S., because they’ve already done so before departing Canada.

Critics have concerns about the legislation, arguing that it would lead to the erosion of rights of people travelling both to the United States and Canada.

On his way into a Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, Trudeau suggested it’s better to be cleared for travel while still on Canadian soil.

RELATED: U.S. unveils expanded deportation policy

“If we didn’t have preclearance in Canada, people would be passing customs in the United States,” said Trudeau.

“And in the United States, American laws dominate and control the behaviour of people in border crossings.”

“When you’re doing preclearance in Canada, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Canadian laws are in place, so there is extra protection.”
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Sign in to comment.