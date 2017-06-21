Trudeau renames Langevin Block

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA – The federal government is renaming the Langevin Block building, which sits across from Parliament Hill, out of respect for Indigenous Peoples.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says keeping the name of Sir Hector-Louis Langevin – someone associated with the residential school system – on the building that houses Prime Minister’s Office clashes with the government’s vision.
Instead, the building will be called the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council.
Trudeau also announced today that a new space for Indigenous Peoples will be established nearby at 100 Wellington Street, the site of the former U.S. Embassy.
Trudeau says the prominent location, directly facing Parliament Hill, symbolizes a turning point in Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples through a concrete marker in the heart of the nation’s capital.
The federal government also intends to rename National Aboriginal Day – being celebrated today – as National Indigenous Peoples Day.
