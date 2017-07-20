Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trudeau says Payette vetting raised no issues to disqualify her as GG - Macleans.ca
Canadian astronaut Julie Payette of Montreal stands with outgoing Governor General David Johnston in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
BARRIE, Ont. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there was nothing that came up during the vetting of Julie Payette that he saw as a reason she shouldn’t be Canada’s next Governor General.
Trudeau says his officials conducted a thorough background check on Payette, but he isn’t saying whether he talked about two incidents that have been revealed in recent days.
The first was a dismissed charge of second-degree assault against Payette when she lived in Maryland in 2011, and a second being a fatal car accident in which Payette was not found at fault, first reported by CTV and The Toronto Star.
Payette has called the assault charge “unfounded”, noting that she was quickly cleared.
All Trudeau is saying is that his discussions with Payette revolved around her vision for the country and what she would do in the role of Governor General.
Payette is one of Canada’s most notable astronauts – the first Canadian female to visit the International Space Station in 1999, and a former chief astronaut at the Canadian Space Agency.
She has been chosen to succeed Gov.-Gen. David Johnston when the outgoing viceregal retires in the fall.
“Payette has called the assault charge “unfounded”, noting that she was quickly cleared.”
Didn’t the National Post do a whole year’s worth of diatribes on how “unfounded’ means “Swept under the rug?”
One law for the plebs, one for the elites…
Metalredneck on
She is very well qualified to be GG.
This is just more partisan sniping.
For Cons the campaign never ended
Emilyone on