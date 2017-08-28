Trudeau shuffles cabinet ahead of fall sitting

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making former TV host Seamus O’Regan his new veterans affairs minister, giving Jane Philpott a new Indigenous Services portfolio and assigning cabinet newcomer Ginette Petitpas Taylor the health minister’s job.

Carla Qualtrough becomes the new minister of public works and procurement in today’s modest mid-mandate cabinet shakeup, brought on in part by the resignation of Newfoundland and Labrador MP Judy Foote.

Kent Hehr is leaving Veterans Affairs to take over for Qualtrough in the Sport and Persons with Disabilities portfolio.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, signalling a redoubled effort to forge reconciliation between the government and the Aboriginal community.