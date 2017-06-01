Trudeau uninterested in Quebec plan to reopen constitution debate

OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau is throwing cold water on the Quebec government’s plan to reopen the constitutional debate.

The prime minister is responding to a Canadian Press report that Quebec is embarking on a broad national discussion in the coming months in the hopes of having the province’s distinct character officially recognized.

Premier Philippe Couillard is to announce his plan later today, but Trudeau – arriving on Parliament Hill for a cabinet meeting in Ottawa – is already dismissing it as a non-starter.

He says he has no plans to reopen the Constitution.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of Couillard’s thinking on Quebec’s place within Canada, a 200-page founding document entitled, “Quebecers: Our Way of Being Canadians.”

The document states the famous “five conditions” for approval first set out by former Quebec premier Robert Bourassa in 1986: recognition of Quebec as a distinct society, limits on federal spending power, guaranteed Quebec representation on the Supreme Court, a constitutional veto right and increased control over immigration.