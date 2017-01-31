Trudeau’s office takes aim at Fox News over tweet

OTTAWA – One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior officials is taking Fox News to task for describing the alleged gunman in the Quebec City shooting as Moroccan.

Kate Purchase, director of communications in the Prime Minister’s Office, pointed out the “false and misleading language” in a letter to Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine that was released to the media Tuesday.

“Canada is an open, welcoming country that stands by its citizens,” she writes, describing the country as a “nation of millions of immigrants and refugees” and “hundreds of cultures, languages and religions.”

“These tweets by Fox News dishonour the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities.”

The tweet appeared to emanate from early police reports in the wake of the shooting that said two suspects had been taken into custody. Later reports said one of those people was not a suspect, but a witness.

Purchase said the tweet appeared early on Monday afternoon, but has yet to be deleted despite the fact police have confirmed that the sole suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, is a 27-year-old man of French-Canadian origin.

“We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities.”

The reference to building walls wasn’t the only veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Fear does not make us safer; it makes us weaker,” she writes.

“Ramping up fear and closing our borders is not a solution. It distracts from the real issues that affect people’s day to day life.”

UPDATE: As of 7:50pm ET Tuesday, January 31, the tweet from Fox News had been deleted.