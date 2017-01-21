  2

The ratings are in on Trump’s inauguration

And estimated 31 million people watched Trump be sworn in as President of the United States
U.S. President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/Reuters)

WASHINGTON – Nielsen estimates that 31 million viewers watched TV coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

That’s better than Barack Obama’s second inauguration but well short of his first.

The most-watched inauguration since 1969 was President Ronald Reagan’s first oath-taking in 1981, which was seen by 41.8 million people.

The audience total measures continuous coverage by 12 broadcast and cable networks.

In 2013, 20.6 million viewed Obama’s second inauguration. His first inauguration, in 2009, was seen by 37.8 million people.

For Trump’s big day, NBC was the most-watched broadcast network with 5.8 million viewers, followed by ABC with 4.9 million and CBS with4.6 million.

On cable, Fox News Channel was far ahead, with 8.43 million viewers. CNN had 2.46 million and MSNBC had 1.35 million.

  1. Trump said today that these are all media lies- and that his crowds are the biggest ever.
    Huuge.
    The man is seriously unhinged. (This was in a speech to the intelligence community- supposedly to tell the that he didn’t mean all the mean things he tweeted about them)

    Reply

    • All these leaders have over-inflated egos.

      Was Obama coming unhinged when he claimed that 7 million American’s had access to his new Obama-care when the number was really just 1.1 million?

      Reply

