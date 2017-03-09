Trump unaware of Flynn’s ties to Turkey, says White House

WASHINGTON – The White House says President Donald Trump was unaware that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was being paid to act on behalf of a foreign government when he was chosen for his key post in January.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump had no knowledge Flynn lobbied for a company with ties to Turkey’s government.

Trump fired Flynn last month for misleading administration officials about his conversations with Russian officials.

Flynn filed paperwork Tuesday identifying himself as a foreign agent with the Justice Department, acknowledging that his work for the Dutch-based firm Inovo BV could have aided Turkey’s government.

In the filings, Flynn acknowledged meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister and other officials.

The owner of Inovo BV told The Associated Press that Flynn filed the new paperwork under pressure from the Justice Department.