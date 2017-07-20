  0

Tweets from His Grace, Donald of House Trump, First of His Name

Make Westeros Great Again!!!
@BestWesterosKing Twitter account screenshot

Welcome to the Twitter account of His Grace, Donald of House Trump, First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm.



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Why can’t we just get along with the White Walkers? The Stupid Starks automatically assume an unstoppable zombie army of the dead is a threat. Dumb!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Terrific day sitting on the Gold Throne. Great having an audience with so many of our Citizens. Executed most!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

MAKE WESTEROS GREAT AGAIN!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Under me, our merchants won’t move Businesses across Narrow Sea to Essos. Incentives to stay! Signing “Leave & I’ll Sink Your Ship” proclamation!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Getting away from Trump’s Landing to spend the weekend at Trumplands Golf & Country Club. Many meetings and flayings!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

The Wall has protected us for thousands of years. But can you see through it? NO! I will tear it down and build a Transparent Wall. Wildlings will pay for it!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

When the Wildlings throw large sacks over The Wall, you don't see them. They hit you on the head with 60 pounds of shadowcat meat? It's over.



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

We had a meeting of the Seven Kingdoms. We had seven kingdoms there.



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Just heard the Stupid Starks want to mine Dragonglass to “protect” us from the White Walkers.



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Appearing soon on Trump Landing’s most watched morning show – Two Sycophants Standing in the Street Praising the King. Enjoy!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

My son Prince Don is a good boy! He did nothing wrong when he met with the White Walkers. Don’t believe the news you receive!!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Don is totally innocent! I could tell he was being honest by looking in his pale, piercing – almost glowing, really – blue, blue eyes!!!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Westeros economy doing very well since my coronation! One chicken now worth four blood melons!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

The Wall is down! My son Prince Eric personally oversaw the demolition effort and did a really great job… aside from dying accidentally under trillions of tons of ice.



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Now we can build the New, Transparent Wall! Should be done in 16 to 18 generations! Jobs!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

The haters and losers keep saying that in the meantime, no defence for us against White Walkers! True, but no defence needed!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

BaratheonCare is failing! We must repeal and replace. Only TrumpCare partially covers the cost of having your head put on a spike!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Had a very productive meeting with the Night King! Great guy, very quiet. Huge entourage!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Asked Night King TWO DIFFERENT WAYS if he intended to reanimate millions of corpses and wipe the living from the face of our world. Said no BOTH TIMES!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Weird. It keeps getting colder and colder. Big storm of ice and snow appears to be coming over the horizon. SO MUCH FOR GLOBAL WARMING!



King Donald J. Trump
@BestWesterosKing

Some idiots say White Walker apocalypse is upon us. Very wrong! Next, these stupid dummies will be telling us that dragons exist!



