U.S. Congressman shot by gunman at baseball game

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot in the hip Wednesday morning by a gunman
WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

  1. The gunman asked if the team was Democrat or Republican. When he learned they were Republican, he opened fire.
    Your tolerant leftists.

    Reply

