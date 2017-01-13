U.S. intelligence committee to probe campaign links to Russia
Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate possible contacts between Russia and people associated with U.S. political campaigns
WASHINGTON – The Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate possible contacts between Russia and the people associated with U.S. political campaigns as part of a broader investigation into Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
In a statement late Friday, Sens. Richard Burr. R-N.C., the committee’s chairman, and Mark Warner, D-Va., the panel’s top Democrat, said the panel “will follow the intelligence where it leads.”
Burr and Warner said that as part of the investigation they will interview senior officials from the Obama administration and the incoming Trump administration. They said subpoenas would be issued “if necessary to compel testimony.”
“We will conduct this inquiry expeditiously, and we will get it right,” the senators said.
A declassified intelligence report released last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence the election to favour President-elect Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, revelations that have roiled Washington.
Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted the findings and Trump has levelled a series of broadsides at U.S. intelligence agencies, even though he’ll have to rely on their expertise to help him make major national security decisions once he takes over at the White House next week. He will be sworn in Jan. 20.
At a news conference this week, Trump speculated that U.S. intelligence agencies might have leaked details about a classified briefing with him that included unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had collected compromising sexual and financial information about him.
He said any such information was not true: “It’s all fake news. It’s phoney stuff. It didn’t happen.”
The bulk of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s work will be done in secret, although the senators said they will hold open hearings when possible.
“As the committee’s investigation progresses, we will keep Senate leadership, and the broader body, apprised of our findings,” Burr and Warner said.
Democrats and some Republicans have pressed for a special, select bipartisan committee to conduct the investigation, but Republican leaders have maintained that the existing committees are capable of handling the inquiries.
According to the committee’s statement, the inquiry will include:
• A review of the intelligence that informed the declassified report about Russia’s interference in the election.
• “Counterintelligence concerns” related to Russia and the election, “including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns.”
• Russian cyber activity and other “active measures” against the United States during the election and more broadly.
Trump blatantly misrepresented the findings of the intelligence agencies and the remarks of James Clapper. He asserted that they found no evidence of influence by Russia on the election. They actually said that they had not attempted to assess the question of influence, as it was not their task. Very different! And Trump said Clapper denounced Christopher Steele’s dossier as phony and fake. In fact, it is unverified but from a credible source, and has not yet been fully investigated. Also very different.
It is misleading to treat the question of influence on the election as unknowable. Maybe it can’t be exactly quantified or measured – it’s not that kind of phenomenon – but there are clear indications of changes causally connected with events such as Comey’s letter. As for Trump, whenever anyone needs to find out about him, they have all his recorded utterances to choose from. 1) He boasted to Howard Stern that visiting Russia was great because the women have no morals. Now assess for yourself how likely it is that his visit to Moscow in 2013 with the beauty pageant included some experience of that immorality. 2) A relative of ours who used to work on concrete construction in Russia said that there were so many bugs in buildings intended for foreign use that it was simpler to pull them down, than to try and find all the surveillance devices. 3) Putin, a former KGB man, has used sex tapes to destroy political rivals. Add 1, 2, and 3. Ergo, it is perfectly plausible that Trump, immoral women, and surveillance converged in Moscow, and it follows that blackmail and debt and the prospect of profits from raising oil sanctions could well combine to make him a Putin puppet.
