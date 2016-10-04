Assange heralds leaks on arms, oil, Google and U.S. election

BERLIN — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is promising “significant” disclosures on subjects including the U.S. election and Google in the coming weeks as the organization marks its 10th anniversary.

Assange, speaking by video link to an anniversary news conference in Berlin, said Tuesday that WikiLeaks plans to start a series of publications this week, but wouldn’t specify the timing and subject. He says the group hopes “to be publishing every week for the next 10 weeks” and the leaks include “significant material” on war, arms, oil, Google and the U.S. election.

Sweden is seeking Assange’s extradition in a rape investigation. He hasn’t left the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. Assange denies the rape allegation and says he fears being extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges if he leaves.