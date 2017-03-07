Daily Trump: Gitmo gaffe

Obamacare-lite

House Republicans revealed the next steps in repealing and replacing Obamacare on Tuesday. The proposed bill would hold on to some Obamacare staples—such as keeping children under 26 on their parents’ plan and maintaining coverage for pre-existing conditions—but some changes would include repealing penalties for those who choose not to get health insurance. The thing is, even a bunch of Conservatives don’t like the new bill.

Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster – is imploding fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Wrong president, Mr. President

Trump had some choice words for Barack Obama in an early morning tweet, blaming the former president for releasing 122 prisoners from Guantanamo Bay who ended up back on the battlefield.

122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Only problem is he’s blaming the wrong president. U.S. National Intelligence’s own figures confirm that while 122 former detainees have reengaged in military activity, 113 of those were transferred out of Gitmo during the Bush presidency.

Still waiting on that evidence

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that Obama had ordered wiretaps at phones inside Trump Tower last year, and later said he wants Congress to investigate the alleged bugging. Journalists asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday if Trump had any evidence to back up that accusation. Bupkis.

Baldwin’s yuge news

Alec Baldwin told Extra that his famous Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live may be on its last leg. “I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation,” Baldwin said. “I don’t know how much more people can take it.” Maybe just another three years, 10 months?