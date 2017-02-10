Daily Trump Tracker: 19 seconds in handshake heaven

Welcome to our daily Trump tracker, which rounds up what you need to know about what happened on this day in President Donald Trump’s White House. Find the rest of our dispatches here.

Well that was fast

Remember when Trump’s administration said they would not appeal his proposed travel ban up to the Supreme Court? Probably not, as that position only lasted a few minutes, according to the Washington Post, before another White House official announced they’ve changed their mind and are “reviewing all our options in the court system.” But in the meantime, they may also try and rewrite the executive order and hope it passes muster.

Back it up

Despite having already won the electoral college vote—and the presidency—for some reason Trump claimed that he would have won New Hampshire too if it weren’t for all those “illegal voters.” So FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub basically told him to put up some evidence—or keep a lid on it. Democracy depends on it.

I call upon @POTUS to immediately share NH voter-fraud evidence so that his allegations may be investigated promptly https://t.co/cyjUTMXptk pic.twitter.com/DAnsA1cB0n — Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) February 10, 2017

Get your mind out of the shower

CNN is reporting that American investigators have corroborated several things spelled out in a controversial dossier from a former British intelligence agent, which claimed Russians are privy to some compromising information about the president. But the newly corroborated info did not confirm that one thing.

A grinding grip-and-grin

Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to talk security, among other things. But Abe couldn’t protect himself from 19 seconds of this: