Daily Trump Tracker: A new U.S. ambassador to Canada?

Statecraft in store for Knight Craft?

The Globe and Mail is reporting that the U.S. State department is vetting Kelly Knight Craft to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Canada, the only name currently at that stage. She and her billionaire husband are major fundraisers for the Republican Party with connection to senior players in Congress, having already served as a senior adviser to the U.S. ambassador at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration. She would replace Bruce Heyman, who spoke to OpenCanada about his worries about the delays in naming ambassadors in U.S. embassies: “I think in the last four weeks we have unsettled more governments and more people in the world than any four weeks that I can ever imagine in my life.”

Leave Iraq out of it

Donald Trump’s first executive order of a travel ban for seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. was turned away by the courts, so as the president prepares for a new executive order with a similar goal in mind, his foreign policy advisers are reportedly telling him to leave Iraq off the list because of the country’s role in fighting ISIS. That would still leave Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

About those tax returns

Trump still hasn’t released his tax returns—dumping a decades-long presidential candidate tradition—leaving Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to get a head start on 2020 by trying to make it law that all presidential candidates must release their taxes. If Trump wants to seek reelection in 2020, he’d legally have to cough up the documents as well.

Good news, bad news for Trump’s TV ratings

Trump’s highly anticipated address to Congress Wednesday got about 43 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen. Good news: that beats his ratings for his inauguration (30.6 million). Bad news: he still doesn’t come close to Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress (52 million).

Off the list again

Vice President Mike Pence was making the media rounds on Wednesday, conducting interviews with programs on MSNBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC—as well as a handful of radio hits. But one notable network didn’t make the list: CNN.