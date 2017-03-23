Daily Trump Tracker: Donald Jr. wants to be just like his daddy

“He’s just like his father”

Never one to let a good terror attack go to waste, Donald Trump Jr. used Wednesday’s tragic events in London to criticize London mayor Sadiq Khan. On Twitter, the president’s namesake linked to a September article in which Khan said such attacks are “part and parcel of living in a big city,” seemingly suggesting the mayor was shrugging off the day’s events. As it happens, the interview in question happened in September. The younger Trump’s gaffe comes just after his father accused British intelligence agencies of spying on him for President Barack Obama, and totally coincidentally follows Khan’s comments that trip to the U.K. by the Donald shouldn’t be treated as a state visit because of his Muslim ban.

Lies, damned lies and…

The president sat down for his umpteenth TIME cover story, this one built around the dorm room stoner question, “What is truth, really?” The interview covered everything from what Trump thinks it means when he puts things in quotation marks to his linking of Ted Cruz’s father with Lee Harvey Oswald. Critics were quick to point out that in a conversation about falsehoods, Trump committed several more.

Trumpcare may be terminal

A last-ditch negotiation to win the support of the Republican Party’s libertarian Freedom Caucus for the president’s American Health Care Act (ACHA) reportedly failed. It looks like the ruling party’s Obamacare substitute will fall at its own hand, with a growing number of centrist congressfolk joining their colleagues in opposition to the measure. Rookie mistake, said the House Speaker who passed the previous president’s healthcare plan.

Filibuster II: Democrats Strike Back

Chuck Schumer officially announced that Senate Democrats will try to hold up the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch. The filibuster needs 41 of the 48 caucus members to hold, but one conservative-leaning commentator thinks that if centrist Democrats decline to participate and the maneuver fails, everyone involved still gets what they want.

Larry Summers, Mexican election pundit

Continuing to send bad vibes across the southern border could crown a U.S.-baiting leader in Mexico, Larry Summers prognosticated in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The former Treasury Secretary and presidential economic advisor thinks Trump’s animus might help elect a Hugo Chavez-like president, and also says repealing NAFTA would be a “strategic and economic gift” to China.