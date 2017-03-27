Daily Trump Tracker: Sessions v. Sanctuary Cities

Sessions v. Sanctuary Cities

Shield undocumented immigrants from the long arm of the law, and the clenching claw of the federal government will take back Justice Department grants, warns Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump promised a strike against sanctuary cities on the campaign trail.

Time to put some Ws on the board

Having watched the president’s first ban ‘n’ bill play fail to reach the end zone, the White House is looking to rack up an easier victory or two. Playcaller Steve Bannon promises this will be a week of “action, action, action,” including an executive order that sacks the Obama administration’s coal-cutting Clean Power Plan.

It must have gotten lost in the mail

Over the weekend it was reported that in the ultimate cheapo host move, the president had presented Angela Merkel with a £300 billion NATO bill during the German chancellor’s Washington visit earlier this month. Not so, countered a Deutsche government official.

They made you a moron/A potential T bomb

Speaking to British Trumpophile Piers Morgan, John Lyndon called the terror the president strikes in the hearts of the regular political class a “joy to behold.” The provocateur known as Johnny Rotten is now a U.S. citizen, and last April labelled the “minority at best” that supported his new president “hateful and ignorant.” But the former Sex Pistols frontman can’t abide the racist label being attached to Trump—hence his gruff optimism.

Go forth and innovate

The First Son-in-Law of the United States has finally been given his own office in the family’s recently acquired business, the presidency. Jared Kushner will lead an “innovation group” charged with using ideas and strategies from the world of business to make the government run better and more efficiently. He also agreed today to be questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee about his meetings with the Russian ambassador.