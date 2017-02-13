Daily Trump Tracker: Trudeau and Trump shake on it

They meet at last

Trump’s first meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t a disaster. They talked trade (Trump said he wants few tweaks to NAFTA) and about security (Trudeau said Canada will still pursue policies of “openness towards immigration [and] refugees”). Still working on that handshake though.

Trudeau must have seen the Abe handshake pic.twitter.com/2H2nXkC6z3 — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 13, 2017

Flynn Flop

Trump is reportedly none too happy with his National Security Adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, after news reports surfaced that Flynn was chatting with Russian officials about sanctions—before Trump even took office. Luckily for Trump, he was not asked by reporters about Flynn during his press conference with Trudeau.

Dinner TV

Wealthy guests at the Mar-a-Lago restaurant got an inside peek of an impromptu Situation Room over the weekend. As CNN first reported, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were mid-meal when aides sprang into action at the table on word of North Korea’s missile test.

Info-tainment

Comedian John Oliver knows Donald Trump doesn’t watch him on HBO, but to help the President out, Oliver bought some ad time during Trump’s favourite morning shows on Monday to try to educate the Commander-in-Chief on a few issues.