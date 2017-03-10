Daily Trump Tracker: Trump’s final resting place?

You’re hired

Donald Trump’s campaign promise to focus on getting America working again had a good first month, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the country added 235,000 jobs in February. One month down, 47 to go.

Trump Cemetery and Golf Club?

The President might call New York home, but will his final resting place be in New Jersey? The Trump Organization has filed the paperwork to build two graveyards near a Trump golf course, according to the Washington Post, with one 10-plot cemetery overlooking the opening hole. In the 2014 filing, the company wrote: “Mr. Trump…specifically chose this property for his final resting place.”

Putting off retirement

Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic Leader, was all ready for retirement last year—under one condition. “If Hillary had won, I was ready to go home,” she said Friday at an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. But, much to her chagrin, Trump won, and that’s why she’s sticking around.

Expiry date: 2017

It’s no secret that Trump hates Obamacare. But in a meeting with House committee chairs, the president claimed premiums stemming from the Affordable Health Care Act were “meant to explode” in 2017 because Barack Obama wouldn’t be in office anymore.