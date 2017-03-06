Daily Trump: Travel ban, take two

Travel Ban, Take Two

With his first attempt blocked by the courts, Donald Trump signed a new executive order for a travel ban (with a few modifications). For starters, Iraq is no longer on the list of Muslim-majority countries Trump hopes to temporarily ban from entering the U.S.—and there is now an exemption from the travel restrictions for those who already have visas.

The Wiretap

A Barack Obama spokesman said the former president never ordered an illegal wiretap of Trump Tower last year. FBI Director James Comey—who perhaps cost Hillary Clinton the election by reopening an investigation into her mere weeks before Election Day—said Obama never wiretapped Trump Tower. And on Monday, a top House Republican said he’s seen no evidence to back up Trump’s claim that Obama ordered a wiretap.

One less brick in the wall

The wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is still a ways a way from construction. Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, said officials are still working on what kind of wall it will be. Steel? Concrete? According to Mulvaney, some parts might even be see-through so border agents can what’s happening on the other side.

The blame game

Trump hasn’t even been president for two months yet, and already he’s had an executive order batted down by the courts, resignations, strategy gone awry and embarrassing leaks to the press. So who’s at fault for all the early missteps? According to a feature in Politico, those inside the White House have placed the blame mostly on one man’s shoulders: White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.