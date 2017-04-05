Donald Trump does the security shuffle

Exit (far, far) right

White nationalist media mogul and former banker Steve Bannon has been shuffled off the president’s National Security Council. His absence will be balanced by the arrival of a few low-level subject area experts like the director of national intelligence and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The White House chief strategist (or master puppeteer) is still free to drop by the meetings whenever he feels like it, though.

I’m not a lawyer, but…

The ad libber-in-chief thinks Susan Rice’s alleged “unmasking” of his aides in intelligence reports is just criminal. (Rice says she did nothing wrong, and the New York Times pointed out while reporting Trump’s words that he hadn’t cited any evidence). Continuing his legal commentary, the Donald also declared that Fox News host Bill O’Reilly shouldn’t have settled over sexual harassment complaints. Score one dubious endorsement for Team Bill.

I do not think it means what you think it means, redux

Ivanka Trump wants you to know she’s not the president—all she can do is give her dad advice. The First Daughter’s (Tiffany who?) CBS This Morning interview touched on her role in the administration, move to Washington and eponymous fashion label. In what’s sure to be the soundbite of the interview, the junior Trump responded to a question about her complicity in the family regime’s actions by redefining the word to mean “wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact.”

Would you say ‘You’re fired,’ for me, please?

Rep. Jeb Hensarling would like Trump to use his signature line on Richard Cordray. The two faced off in the House financial services committee, which Texas Rep. Hensarling chairs and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) director Cordray was testifying before. The former reportedly referenced the latter’s rumoured bid for the Ohio governor’s mansion in his needling. Hensarling might want to watch what he’s wishing for—GOP bête noire Elizabeth Warren decided to run for a Senate seat after being denied the CFPB nom by Republican opposition.

Evolving views on Syria

The Assad regime’s chemical attacks in Syria this week “crossed many lines,” the president says. The incident has swayed his view of the conflict, he suggested. The remarks came at a press conference with the Jordanian monarch, in town for a visit on the subject of peace in the Middle East. No word on whether they discussed the latter’s national airline’s repeated trolling of Trump’s anti-Muslim policies.