Donald Trump on the future of the Afghanistan war: Live video - Macleans.ca
In what’s billed as his first major primetime address on national-security policy, U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to the American people about his plan for American engagement in Afghanistan. He’ll make the speech from Fort Myer, Va., across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
NPR reports that Trump will bolster the American military presence in Afghanistan by 4,000 troops. Meanwhile, a Fox News poll earlier this year found a surge in troops to be unpopular among the electorate—except for respondents in Trump’s voter base. As The Atlanticreminded its readers, Trump staunchly opposed war in Afghanistan only a few years ago, a position documented—where else?—in a tweet.