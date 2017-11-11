Donald Trump: Putin’s Manchurian Idiot

“Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe when he tells me that he means it. “
On Air Force One on Saturday President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about his recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump was pressed on whether he had raised the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The revelations are now coming daily, and they draw an increasingly clear picture of widespread interference and direct collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.
The evidence, when considered in is entirety, is overwhelming. We know that Russian intelligence agencies were in contact with various members of the Trump campaign after he won the nomination. One of those staff members, George Papadopoulos, has confessed his Russian contacts offered the Trump team emails stolen from the Clinton campaign, and that the most senior people around Trump knew this and encouraged further contact.
The Clinton emails were then leaked by Moscow, and dominated media coverage for the remainder of the U.S. election. And recent congressional testimony from both Facebook and Twitter has confirmed that Russia also sowed political unrest and improved Trump’s odds by spreading disinformation to millions of American voters.
We know that Trump’s campaign manager, and other members of his senior team, had multiple financial links to Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin. We also know that Trump made one single change to the Republican platform once he won the nomination: removing anti-Russian provisions regarding Ukraine.
The former National Security Agency director, both the former and current CIA directors, the former and current directors of the FBI and the Trump-appointed Director of National Intelligence have all publicly confirmed Russia actively undermined the presidential election. Even Russian officials, politicians and news anchors have openly boasted: “We elected Trump.”
In light of all this evidence, the White House correspondents travelling with the President naturally wanted to know if he raised the issue with Putin during the APEC summit. Trump said he had, and that he believes Putin when he says it is not true. The President even worried out loud that Putin might be insulted by the accusations. The Kremlin, meanwhile, denied the issue was raised at all.
At this point, there are three things that all objective observers cannot deny. First, Russia did interfere in the U.S. election. Second, the interference was in support of Trump. And third, senior members of Trump’s campaign were aware of it. That leaves us with what is likely to become the great historical question of the Trump presidency: What did he know, and when did he know it?
There are three possible answers to that question. The most implausible is that Trump has been working with the Russians for years and that he is their “Manchurian Candidate” knowingly doing the Kremlin’s bidding. If this were true, it would be the most incredible strategic coup in modern history. But there is absolutely no evidence to support this. And setting aside partisan fever dreams, Trump’s mercurial nature and inability to keep a secret or stay on script—even for a few minutes—makes this impossible.
A more likely scenario is that the Russians saw an opportunity to support a candidate who might be an ally, trailed their coats in front of the campaign several times and got a bite from Papadopoulos and maybe a couple others. Trump eventually found out, but didn’t care—or even welcomed the help. And now he is willing to say or do anything to protect himself and avoid impeachment.
The third possibility is that Trump was indeed kept out of the loop and genuinely does not believe the accusations and indictments now being levelled at his team. My money is on this scenario. I think Trump sincerely believes there was no collusion. And in spite of the growing pile of evidence in front of him, he is constitutionally incapable of admitting a foreign power helped win the election, because that conclusion would dramatically diminish the single greatest accomplishment of his life. And like he has with NAFTA, NATO, climate change, ISIS, the Central Park Five and dozens of other issues, Trump will risk looking like a fool unable to grasp the evidence before his eyes or presented by all the experts, if accepting the truth would cause him to lose face.
This is still a strategic coup for Moscow. Washington is embroiled in what will be years of partisan chaos. The American people are increasingly disenchanted with democracy. And in the Oval Office there is a man few take seriously at home or abroad. Trump is, in short, Putin’s Manchurian Idiot.
I’ll go with Door Number 2: Trump was told about it – really, could Don Jr. keep his mouth closed about his meeting with the Russians? And, all those other sycophants too?
I believe Trump’s interest in expanding his business takes priority over running the country, and that he would be willing to sell the country out to do so. Borders and boundaries mean nothing to him, except when it comes to keeping out people he sees as undesirables.
Most sources can’t identify any time when the two leaders could have met long enough to have a decent conversation – not only to ‘settle’ Syria but straighten out America’s first class investigation! Unless they were mind-melding after midnight.
This should make it even easier for Canada’s Reform Haters to cheer Trump and trash Canada. They can fully understand the level of idiocy, now that Trump has brought that even lower.
Russian collusion?
Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from a Russian bank while Hillary was Secretary of State. Russian entities donated millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. Hillary approves the Uranium One takeover by a Russian controlled company.
Hillary’s campaign funds (millions of dollars) Fusion GPS to produce the infamous Steele dossier via (as we see from the Paradise Papers, a law firm, so it doesn’t have to be disclosed). How many Russians received money to provide information and disinformation for that dossier. This same firm sends the Russian lawyers to meet with Trump Jr et al about the Magnitsky Act/adoption/dirt-on-Clintons, making the whole Donald Jr. meeting look like a Clinton setup. The Russian lawyer was technically not even eligible to be in the country legally at the point, suggesting Obama Administration collusion with the setup.
“Hillary approves the Uranium One takeover by a Russian controlled company.”
I really can’t comment on the rest, but the only people I see espousing those things are alt-right conspiracy theorists – so I frankly haven’t even bothered to check on whether or not there’s any truth to any of it. There is invariably at least one item in the list of nonsense that I know is BS and so I just tune them out.
The Uranium One nonsense is one of them. I have looked into that, and the claim turned out to be as preposterous as it appears on its face. There’s absolutely nothing shady or remotely suspect there. You crackpots see “Russian” “uranium” and “Clinton” and your imaginations kick into conspiracy overdrive.
I’m not even going to waste my time trying to set you straight. All I’ll say is: Do some effing basic research.
You’ve always been a bit “out there”, WSISYW, but you’ve gone completely over the alt-right edge. Whatever little credibility you had is now officially kaput.
Thanks for the belly laugh!
“It can’t be denied…” The statement of THE true believer. But Trump – the other half of America’s single greatest domestic issue (go figure!!!) just made headlines by reporting that Putin does deny it and Trump believes him! So, Scotty, keep on wishing and hopin’ and prayin’ – or better still, go find something Canadian to write about. Thinking about silly things – and this is the silliest the folk who gave the world Saddam’s WMDs have come up with in a while – will make YOU stupid too! Just look what it’s done to the race of noble democrats south of the border – they are , for the most part, bug-dirt loco!
While you;re at it, check out some recent news on the UN report of Assad gassing his own people – another fractured American fairy tale.
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/11/09/did-al-qaeda-dupe-trump-on-syrian-attack/
This makes more sense than “they hate us for are freedumbs!” and the other codswallop that passes for patriotism.
