Donald Trump takes the court, one chair at a time

High praise indeed

The president now has another friend in Washington, with Neil Gorsuch all set for the next Supreme Court class photo. Trump predicted his first Justice pick will be “truly great” at the job; the selection may have been a coded message to oath-administrator Anthony Kennedy to vacate his own plush chair. (“Flap your robes if you understand, Tony”).

“And the award for Most Antagonizing Award goes to…”

Media industry accolades have been a persistent source of frustration for the Donald, what with The Apprentice repeatedly being denied an Emmy, and artists using the Golden Globes and the Oscars to satirize and criticize him. This year’s list of Pulitzer Prize winners sadly holds no solace for the president, with David Fahrentold winning the National Reporting nod for debunking Trump’s campaign trails claims of charitable largesse. The president is also unlikely to appreciate the New York Times’ International Reporting award for coverage of Russia’s meddling in other nations’ politics. The prize for Commentary and all three finalists for Editorial Cartooning were also Trump-related. Sadly for Mike Cernovich, the deadline for entries passed before Donald Trump Jr. deemed the conspiracy theorist worthy of one.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

Before James Renne was on Team Trump, he was a Bush administration functionary who reportedly transferred and fired gay employees. His actions in the mid-2000s at the Office of Special Counsel apparently included nixing language on the agency website about protection from job discrimination based on sexual orientation. More recently, he was part of Trump’s “landing team” deployed to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence during the transition. The president’s recently announced pick for Secretary of the Army, meanwhile, is best known for his fixation on bathroom door signs.

Who’s knockin’ on your door?

The comings and goings at Trump’s various resting places are the subject of a lawsuit by watchdog organizations. The groups want the visitor logs from the White House, New York’s Trump Tower, and the president’s preferred dignitary reception area, Mar-a-Lago.

It’s still tax time at the White House

Trump Taxes will definitely see the light of day, promises his press secretary. Not his returns, mind you—after all, Kellyane Conway has established that nobody cares about those. (The million-plus people who signed this petition don’t count). No, Sean Spicer was responding to a report that the president had cleared the tax reform plan he touted on the campaign into the waste basket (what’s a blue bin?) to work on a scheme with Congressional Republicans.