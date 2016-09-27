Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton: The tale of the tape
We transcribed the first U.S. presidential debate. Here is just some of what it reveals
Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton: We transcribed the debate! Read it here.
WASHINGTON — Some numbers from the first of three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The winner:
Clinton — 62 per cent
Trump — 27 per cent
(That’s according to a poll of 521 respondents by CNN, which conceded that its sample included a larger-than-normal proportion of Democrats, 41 per cent, than Republicans, 26 per cent)
Speaking time:
Trump — 55 per cent (8,200 words)
Clinton — 45 per cent (6,700 words)
Interruptions:
From Trump — about 24
From Clinton — about 2
(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)
Policy ideas mentioned:
By Trump — about 12
By Clinton — about 17
(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)
Personal criticisms of opponent:
From Trump — about 12
From Clinton — about 12
(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)
Each candidate’s share of online Twitter conversation:
Trump — 62 per cent
Clinton — 38 per cent
(Source: Twitter)
Most retweeted comment:
“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” — from Donald Trump, in 2012, which gained new notoriety Monday night after he denied saying those words.
The tweet pointing out the falsehood had been shared 86,403 times as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
(Source: Twitter)
Most tweeted comment from the debate: Trump claiming he has a good temperament.
(Source: Twitter)
Most-searched fact checks on Google:
For Clinton: 1. Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 2. How many shootings in Chicago? 3. What happened in Benghazi?
For Trump: 1. Did Trump support the Iraq war? 2. Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 3. How many shootings in Chicago?
(Source: Google)
