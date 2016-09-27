  2

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton: The tale of the tape

We transcribed the first U.S. presidential debate. Here is just some of what it reveals
(L-R) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands prior to the start of the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton: We transcribed the debate! Read it here.

WASHINGTON — Some numbers from the first of three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The winner:

Clinton — 62 per cent

Trump — 27 per cent

(That’s according to a poll of 521 respondents by CNN, which conceded that its sample included a larger-than-normal proportion of Democrats, 41 per cent, than Republicans, 26 per cent)

Speaking time:

Trump — 55 per cent (8,200 words)

Clinton — 45 per cent (6,700 words)

Interruptions:

From Trump — about 24

From Clinton — about 2

(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

Policy ideas mentioned:

By Trump — about 12

By Clinton — about 17

(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP/CP)

Personal criticisms of opponent:

From Trump — about 12

From Clinton — about 12

(That’s according to an analysis of the debate transcript by The Canadian Press)

Each candidate’s share of online Twitter conversation:

Trump — 62 per cent

Clinton — 38 per cent

(Source: Twitter)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Julio Cortez/AP/CP)

Most retweeted comment:

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” — from Donald Trump, in 2012, which gained new notoriety Monday night after he denied saying those words.

The tweet pointing out the falsehood had been shared 86,403 times as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

(Source: Twitter)

Most tweeted comment from the debate: Trump claiming he has a good temperament.

(Source: Twitter)

Most-searched fact checks on Google:

For Clinton: 1. Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 2. How many shootings in Chicago? 3. What happened in Benghazi?

For Trump: 1. Did Trump support the Iraq war? 2. Is stop and frisk unconstitutional? 3. How many shootings in Chicago?

(Source: Google)
  1. Trump is on the media blitz this morning complaining that the moderator didn’t ask Clinton tough questions, DAH!, you were cutting the moderator off Mr.Trump, and maybe if you didn’t ramble like an old coot and cut the moderator off, maybe Mr. Holt probably could have gotten to your unasked questions, he said he had more questions, but when someone is rambling diatribes all the time, it’s hard for a moderator to get to the questions you complained were never asked, your starting to sound like a ‘Wienie Whiner’ Mr. Trump.

    • Trump has an ‘ERATIC’ demeanor, not good if your pushing buttons. Hillary had the more controlled demeanor, and demeanor and character are some of the building blocks of a good leader, especially if your apply for a job that you may be required you to have to push buttons.

