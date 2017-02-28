Donald Trump’s Congressional speech: live video

For the first time, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which is expected to centre around “the renewal of the American spirit.” Talking points are expected to include the border, veterans, and healthcare reform, while many will also watch to see if Trump will speak about the rash of anti-Semitic incidents and bomb threats across America. Watch a live stream above, which begins at 9 PM ET, and keep an eye on macleans.ca for reports and analysis.

