Donald Trump’s Congressional speech: live video

President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress: when, why, and how to watch it live
For the first time, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which is expected to centre around “the renewal of the American spirit.” Talking points are expected to include the border, veterans, and healthcare reform, while many will also watch to see if Trump will speak about the rash of anti-Semitic incidents and bomb threats across America. Watch a live stream above, which begins at 9 PM ET, and keep an eye on macleans.ca for reports and analysis.

And make sure to download and print Maclean’s special Bingo cards for the event, and see what the unpredictable President will say, here.
