Fact check: Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton lacks policies
Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton released a 256-page book detailing policy proposals
WASHINGTON — Republican Donald Trump has rolled out a new attack line against Hillary Clinton as they enter the final stretch of the presidential race, and it’s a head-turner. His claim: that his Democratic rival has been running a policy-free campaign, lacking specific proposals.
It’s actually Trump who’s the newcomer to policy specifics. While some of Clinton’s positions have been criticized for vagueness, her campaign has produced so many pages of policy that they’ve been turned into a book.
Trump at a rally Tuesday in Clive, Iowa: “In recent days, we’ve rolled out one new policy idea after another … By contrast, Hillary Clinton is running a policy-free campaign. She offers no ideas, no solutions.”
THE FACTS:
By any measure, Clinton has released far more specific plans on far more topics than her GOP rival. Trump’s website currently lays out eight policy positions, including spelling out his “economic vision,” his plans for child care and immigration reform and his plan to “pay for the wall.” Clinton’s offers positions on 38 issues for potential voters to read.
They cover, for example, efforts to cure Alzheimer’s disease and autism, a prescription for reining in Wall Street, a plan for tuition-free in-state college, and a menu of initiatives to combat climate change.
She even outlines an initiative to protect zoo animals in the event of a disaster.
While Trump’s proposals have grown more detailed in recent weeks, throughout most of his campaign he mocked Clinton for putting out so many proposals _ while his aides derided reporters for pressing for specifics, insisting that voters didn’t care.
“She’s got people that sit in cubicles writing policy all day,” Trump told Time magazine in June. “Nothing’s ever going to happen. It’s just a waste of paper.”
As for specifics, “My voters don’t care and the public doesn’t care,” he said. “They know you’re going to do a good job once you’re there.”
Meanwhile Clinton’s campaign has pointed to the pages it has produced as a source of pride. Earlier this month, she and her running mate Tim Kaine released a 256-page book detailing their policy proposals, including ideas for economic growth, national unity and foreign policy.
What kind of lipstick is Trumps advisers continuing to put on him again, I guess they will be putting varnish on his toe nails next, anything to try and repackage the package. Hillary has all of her policies in place, just Trump is a little better at blowing out smoke and mirrors and he is doing up policy on the fly. Hillary, get out of the mud, and stick to policy, pretend Trump is not even in your wheelhouse, Let your flanks(surrogates, super pacs, and the Obama and Tim Kaine flank) do the grunt work. You know Hillary, the best you can do with Trump, is ignore him and don’t let the American MSM goat you into making rebuttal statements. There is an old saying, “silence breeds contempt”, the more you ignore Trump, the more it will drive him nuts. Let Trump make all the mistakes, make him look like the clown, and you be the ringmaster.
carpet bomber on
The DNC should to try and do what Justin Trudeau did in his election, he said, while the opposition attacks me, I will be looking out for you, meaning the voter.
carpet bomber on